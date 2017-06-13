In the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, the Koch brothers’ campaign becomes overt. Christopher Sellers on how Republicans came to embrace anti-environmentalism. Kick this rock: Michael P. Lynch on climate change and our common reality. Experts to Trump: Climate change threatens the US military — the decision to leave the Paris agreement will make the US military’s job much harder. Matti Rautkivi and Michael Levitin on how Donald Trump could become an accidental climate hero. This NY Times climate story captures “half of what is imbecilic” in journalism today: The NY Times’ dangerous embrace of false balance on climate change.

Trump or no Trump, America’s mayors and governors have a post-Paris plan to save the climate. Hawaii becomes first state to enact law that aligns with Paris agreement. America has a new climate Commander-in-Chief: California Governor Jerry Brown went to China this week to meet with President Xi Jinping and sign an agreement on reducing emissions. Apple, Google, and California are rebuffing Trump and trying to stay in the Paris climate deal: What the We Are Still In coalition can and can’t achieve. Only a planetary democracy can save the planet.