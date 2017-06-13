Trump is a mobster president: He demands loyalty not just from bureaucratic professionals like James Comey, but everyone — what are the consequences for America? President Trump cares more about himself than his country (and more). Trump’s war on oversight: James Comey isn’t the only watchdog casualty in the president’s efforts to avoid scrutiny. Can the president commit the crime of obstruction of justice? (and part 2 and part 3) Sitting presidents can’t be prosecuted, probably: So what would happen if Robert Mueller finds evidence President Trump broke the law? Prominent Trump supporters are pushing for firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Thread: “Wondering what happens if Trump tries to fire Special Counsel Bob Mueller? BEDLAM. I break down the consequences in this thread”.

Does the president have real legal defenders? Role of Trump’s personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz blurs public and private lines. Nina Totenberg on Don McGahn, the powerful conservative White House lawyer in the middle of it all. Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes on bad lawyering in presidential scandals past and present.