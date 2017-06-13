Is Trump Inc. the president’s greatest vulnerability? A group of enterprising lawyers thinks it might be, whether all roads lead to Russia or not. Sam Petulla on tracking President Trump’s visits to Trump properties. Democrats to sue Trump over conflicts of interest. D.C. and Maryland sue President Trump, alleging breach of constitutional oath. Trump’s defense of taking foreign money is historically illiterate: The Justice Department’s lawyers are getting the founding fathers all wrong. Trumpism as a private-capital scam: Your government is in the hands of super-rich people who never had to show anything to anybody. Scam alert: Trump’s $1tn “infrastructure plan” is a giveaway to the rich. Trump’s “regulatory adviser” Carl Icahn made $60 million by advising Trump to deregulate his company.

Database of Trump administration officials’ personal finances grows. Join The Intercept in documenting the conflicts of interest of hundreds of Trump appointees.