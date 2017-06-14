Veena Dubal (Hastings): The Drive to Precarity: A History of Work, Regulation, and Labor Advocacy in San Francisco’s Taxi and Uber Economies. Michael F. Nachtmann Motala (Columbia): The “Taxi Cab Problem” Revisited: Law and Ubernomics in the Sharing Economy. Ryan Calo (Washington) and Alex Rosenblat (D&S): The Taking Economy: Uber, Information, and Power. Daniel Jacob Hemel (Chicago): Pooling and Unpooling in the Uber Economy. Is the gig economy working? Many liberals have embraced the sharing economy — but can they survive it? The gig economy celebrates working yourself to death. How Uber conquers a city in seven steps: A new website, Why Everyone Hates Uber, argues that the company uses controversial tactics to bulldoze its way to domination — one city at a time. Izabella Kaminska: Uber is doomed.
Jerks and the start-ups they ruin: Bro C.E.O.s like the head of Uber will keep destroying companies until people stop paying them. Uber, but for meltdowns: Sexual harassment, corporate-espionage charges, taking advantage of drivers — the company that practically courts bad PR is in an existential crisis. Trump-style tactics finally stopped working for Uber. Here’s what Eric Holder’s law firm thinks Uber should do to fix its toxic culture. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to take leave after harassment investigation forces company shake-up. How Uber’s chief is gaining even more clout in the company. Engineer who exposed Uber’s culture crisis calls internal investigation “all optics”.