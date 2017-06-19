From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Cuba: Issues for the 114th Congress; and an update to a report on U.S. Restrictions on Travel and Remittances to Cuba. Kevin J. Fandl (Temple): Cuban Migration to the United States in a Post-Normalized Relations World. Kevin J. Fandl (Temple): Adios Embargo: The Case for Executive Termination of the U.S. Embargo on Cuba. Cuba’s sustainable agriculture at risk after U.S.-Cuba relations thaw: How Cuba’s farming could become overly industrialized. Better ties between the U.S. and Cuba? Miami’s Cubans are divided.

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s “cancelling” his predecessor’s policy toward Cuba is a good deal less than meets the ear. Trump’s strange retreat from Cuba: More smoke than fire, Trump’s new policy could still derail an island's fragile turn toward the future. If not the most damaging or dangerous, the Cuba reversal is in many ways the most revealing of Trump’s moves so far — it brings together all the worst attributes of the administration’s foreign policy.