Why a third emoluments lawsuit? Trump’s business ties in the Gulf raise questions about his allegiances. Russia renewed unused Trump trademarks in 2016. White House plans to push House GOP for friendlier Russia sanctions deal. The desperate spin of a spiraling presidency: Trump and his loyalists are trying to discredit Robert Mueller’s investigation — they’re raising greater suspicion instead. Memo to Trump: This is why you’re losing — why the president, who appears allergic to the logic of bureaucracy, keeps getting defeated by that humblest of technologies, the office memorandum. History does have certain lessons that Donald Trump, or somebody working for him, would have been wise to review before launching, and winning, a national campaign for President — and many of these lessons can be derived from the Watergate experience.
From HAU: Journal of Ethnographic Theory, a colloquium on “The Hands of Donald Trump: Entertainment, Gesture, Spectacle” by Donna M. Goldstein and Kira Hall. Trump said foreign leaders wouldn’t laugh at the U.S. — now they’re laughing at him. Why Trump is a loyalty freak: The president’s obsession with fealty isn’t a personal quirk — it's a political necessity. If the president is innocent, then he is insane. Errol Morris on interviewing Trump: “It’s obvious: This person is insane”. Donald Trump is proving too stupid to be president.