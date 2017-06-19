Frank A. Pasquale (Maryland): Platform Neutrality: Enhancing Freedom of Expression in Spheres of Private Power (and more). The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data: The data economy demands a new approach to antitrust rules. Akiva A. Miller (NYU): The Dawn of the Big Data Monopolists. Tech and the Fake Market tactic: In one generation, the Internet went from opening up new free markets to creating a series of Fake Markets that exploit society, without most media or politicians even noticing. Josh Marshall on our problem with monopolies, and why everything sucks. Want to rescue rural America? Bust monopolies. This budding movement wants to smash monopolies: A very small number of companies control most of the economy — why hasn’t that been challenged?

With Whole Foods, Amazon on collision course with Wal-Mart. Amazon wants to become Walmart before Walmart can become Amazon. America’s Amazon problem: Jeff Bezos has created an empire that’s quickly raising political questions. #BreakUpAmazon: Policymakers need to get serious about Amazon, and about antitrust in general, before it is too late.