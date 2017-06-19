Mark Hand interviews David Cole, co-editor of Rules for Resistance: Advice from Around the Globe for the Age of Trump. Trump is a symptom of the crisis: Sarah Jaffe interviews Naomi Klein, author of No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need. People were resisting before Trump: Michelle Alexander, Naomi Klein and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor in conversation. Trump supporters have built a document with the addresses and phone numbers of thousands of anti-Trump activists. Lawmakers across the US are finding ways to turn protesting into a crime. Maximillian Alvarez on the whimper of democracy: When repression happens here. Mitch McConnell is crippling The Resistance with his secret health care bill.

Evan McMullin’s war: How Trump and Twitter gave rise to the GOP’s leading dissident. The real “resistance” to Trump? The GOP Congress.