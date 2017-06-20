Mark Walters, Rupert Brown, and Susann Wiedlitzka (Sussex): Causes and Motivations of Hate Crime (a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission). Richard Traunmuller (Frankfurt) and Marc Helbling (Bamberg): Public Opinion Backlash to Liberal Policy: The Case of Muslim Political Rights in the UK. Kenan Malik: “How did the left radicalism of my Manchester youth give way to Islamism?” Rainbow nation, racist background: Britain can’t face the future until it takes an unflinching look at its past. Inventing (the) English: Rachel Moss on racism, multilingualism and medieval studies. Angus Harrison on how British people talk about patriotism.

Goodbye to the liberal era: Jonathan Rutherford on how identity politics replaced class and the personal became political. John Kampfner reviews The Road to Somewhere: The Populist Revolt and the Future of Politics by David Goodhart. Why are the UK and US more vulnerable to right wing populism? Britain is becoming more fenced off, vindictive and callous. Brexit: British people have changed their minds on leaving the EU, poll finds. Sleepwalking towards a chaotic Brexit: The likelihood that there will be no deal is now even higher than before the election. Preparing for “Brexit”, Britons face economic pinch at home.

New hope for Britain: The release of Labour’s manifesto marked the moment when the tide turned. Theresa May’s problem is that she is far too British for her own good; what used to be called a stiff upper lip is now seen as fault, if not a disability which requires treatment. Grenfell Tower will forever stand as a rebuke to the Right. Where to house the Grenfell homeless? Expropriate the rich’s empty investments.