Confronting the corporate university: From Cold War federalization to financialized higher education. Inequality University: Ivy League universities fuel social inequality at the same time public colleges are cut to the bone — they deserve to be dismantled. Who can save the university? Joshua Clover reviews The Great Mistake: How We Wrecked Public Universities and How We Can Fix Them by Christopher Newfield. It’s time we come to grips with the uncomfortable truth that many of the desires and lofty aims that drew us to academia in the first place are killing us softly, rotting away our ability to achieve the goals that initially drew us in while compounding the conditions of our own exploitation.