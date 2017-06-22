Douglas L. Kriner (BU) and Francis X. Shen (Minnesota): Battlefield Casualties and Ballot Box Defeat: Did the Bush-Obama Wars Cost Clinton the White House? Trumpcare might pass, but the conservative health-care agenda is dead. Why Bernie Sanders shouldn’t run for president again. The iron law of Republican politics is that the GOP moderates always cave — but the cave is never without a stage managed drama. How Jason Kander won by losing: The hottest star in Democratic politics might be the future of the party — if only he can figure out how. Newt Gingrich, hypocrisy pioneer: No politician has had a more malignant influence on the United States over the last 30 years.

Only Democrats can restore faith in the political process: Trump has caused a crisis in American democracy, and the minority party can’t rely on “prosecutorial liberalism” to solve it. Is North Carolina the future of American politics? The state is narrowly split between Democratic and Republican Parties that agree on virtually nothing — are its scorched-earth politics what the rest of us have to look forward to? Profiles in courage: Why Republicans may ride the Trump train off a cliff. What’s wrong with the Democrats? If the party cares about winning, it needs to learn how to appeal to the white working class.

Don’t trust a Republican just because he hates Trump: The horror of Trump has reinvigorated American political protest, but focusing the movement solely on Trump is a mistake — his ascent to power was made possible by the Republican Party, and he continues to be propped up by Republicans at every turn. The most profound gap between Clinton and Sanders supporters wasn’t about policy. The Republican Party’s contempt for truth: Senate Republicans claim their secretive health care process is no different than the Democrats’ Obamacare passage — it’s a lie, and they know it.

“Bipartisanship” means “I don’t understand what politics is”: What are bipartisanship and civility in comparison to life and death and human rights?