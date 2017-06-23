Francois van Schalkwyk (Stellenbosch): Open Access as a Reassertion of the Values of Science. Too many studies have hidden conflicts of interest; a new tool makes it easier to see them. How biased is science, really? Science needs a solution for the temptation of positive results. Daryl Bem proved ESP is real — which means science is broken. We live in a pre-truth universe: The next Magellan, tomorrow’s Einstein might be more inspired by our ignorance than by our discoveries. The giant shoulders of English: The advantages of having a scholarly lingua franca should not obscure the disadvantages.

A Cold War theory for why scientists and the government have become so estranged. A new take on political science: Training researchers to run for office. Scientists have shown they can march — can they help win elections? Scientists think they’re more rational than other people.