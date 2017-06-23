From the Washington Post, a report on Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault (and more). Congress investigating Russian investment fund with ties to Trump officials. Bob Bauer on when collusion with Russia becomes a crime. Why did Trump care more about pee than collusion? The president isn’t necessarily beholden to a hostile foreign power — he could just be a conspiracy theorist with a severe personality disorder. Face it: The president’s actions say guilty. From the Washington Monthly, Trump is obsessed with the Russia investigation (and more and more) and he is increasingly his own worst enemy. Report: Trump blames his WH counsel for failing to contain Russia probe.

Larry Alexander (San Diego): Ignorance as a Legal Excuse. Adviser: Trump hates the job, but “doesn't want to go down in history” for resigning. Trump doesn’t want to be president — he wants to be communications director.