Mariano Croce (Rome): The Enemy as the Unthinkable: A Concretist Reading of Carl Schmitt’s Conception of the Political. From Constellations, Andreas Kalyvas (New School): Carl Schmitt’s Postcolonial Imagination. Joanna Pedder (Manchester): Carl Schmitt and Renouveau Catholique Literature: Trace of an “Outsider” Political Catholicism. Anchors away: Aaron Zack reviews a new edition of Carl Schmitt’s Land und Meer: Eine weltgeschichtliche Betrachtung (Land and Sea: A World-Historical Meditation). Fortress America: Siobhan Kattago on the state of exception and Trump’s politics of forgetting.

From the inaugural issue of Carl-Schmitt-Studien, Qi Zheng (ECNU): Chinese Political Constitutionalism and Carl Schmitt; Christopher Addair-Toteff reviews The Guardian of the Constitution: Hans Kelsen and Carl Schmitt on the Limits of Constitutional Law by Lars Vinx and Carl Schmitt als Jurist by Volker Neumann; and Emil Archambault reviews Janus’s Gaze: Essays on Carl Schmitt by Carlo Galli.