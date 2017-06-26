Andrea Springirth (CUNY): Discourses of “Cruelty-Free” Consumerism: PETA, The Vegan Society and Examples of Contemporary Activism. Why all Christians should go vegan: The Bible is clear, and early Christians understood it — animals are meant to be our companions, not our food. Thomas M. Sittler-Adamczewski (Oxford): Consistent Vegetarianism and the Suffering of Wild Animals. George Jacobs reviews Even Vegans Die: A Practical Guide to Caregiving, Acceptance, and Protecting Your Legacy of Compassion by Carol J. Adams, Patti Breitman, and Virginia Messina. Is this the beginning of the end of meat? The case against eating fish: As a biologist, I know what can happen to seafood before it ends up on our plates — that’s why it’s not on mine.