How the Supreme Court screwed Obamacare: That Republicans are on the verge of repealing the law can be partly attributed to the tortured legal reasoning of Chief Justice John Roberts. Lawrence Glickman on the conservative con that gave us Trumpcare. Republicans spent the weekend lying their faces off about health care. The defenses of the Senate health-care plan are pathetically dishonest. There’s a health care lesson for Republicans in the shooting of Steve Scalise. Thread: “Over the last century our shitty politicians fucked up politics so much that people forgot that decisions can have serious consequences”.

The Senate GOP hid the meanest things very deeply in its Obamacare repeal bill — we found them. It’s official: The Senate health-care bill is about cutting Medicaid. If America understood how Trumpcare devastates Medicaid, there would be riots in nursing home TV rooms. Michael Hiltzik knows Republicans don’t care about the poor, but he can’t allow himself to see the enormity of their cold disdain — that it isn’t just the poor they don’t care about. Pure class warfare, with extra contempt. The health debate shows what both parties care about most. Yes, thousands will die — tell it like it is.

A plan to win universal health care: Trumpcare is barbaric — now is the time to redouble the fight for truly universal health care.