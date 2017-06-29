Your soon-to-be college freshman is probably reading about racism — and these professors say that’s a bad thing. Political polarization among college freshmen is at a record high, as is the share identifying as “far left”. How American colleges became bastions of sex, booze and entitlement: An excerpt from American Hookup: The New Culture of Sex on Campus by Lisa Wade. Trump the union buster: For graduate students fighting to unionize, time is running out. The myth of the English major barista: The old joke that consigns people who graduate with English degrees to a permanent life in food service says less about them and more about our culture. Our college students are changing — why aren’t our higher education policies?