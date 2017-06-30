Weitseng Chen (NUS): Twins of Opposites: Why China Will Not Follow Taiwan’s Model of Rule of Law Transition Toward Democracy. The Taiwanese see themselves as Taiwanese, not as Chinese. Surrealism abounds in China’s Uyghur crackdown: Mounting Islamophobia in the West has emboldened Beijing’s repression of Uyghur human rights. In China’s far west the “perfect police state” is emerging. In the South China Sea, the U.S. is struggling to halt Beijing’s advance. Julian Ku on why the U.S. can’t take sides in South China Sea sovereignty disputes, even against China. What ever happened to Hollywood’s “Free Tibet” rallying cry? Dalai Lama interview fuels new fire in China-Tibet spat.
Could Hong Kong become Tibet 2.0? Hong Kong marks 20 years since handover as China tightens its grip. 20 years ago, China promised Hong Kong “1 country, 2 systems” — so much for promises. Is it too late to save Hong Kong from Beijing’s authoritarian grasp? Once a model city, Hong Kong is in trouble. HK20: Why Hong Kong’s July 1 democracy march isn’t “just another protest”. Security lockdown in Hong Kong as Xi Jinping marks anniversary of handover.