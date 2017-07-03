From TripleC: Communication, Capitalism and Critique, a special section on Critical Theory Interventions on Authoritarianism and Right-Wing Extremist Ideology in Contemporary Capitalism. James Mensch (Charles): Life and the Reduction to the Lifeworld. Habermas and the fate of democracy: William E. Scheuerman reviews Habermas: A Biography by Stefan Muller-Doohm. Ben Gook (Erfurt): Nancy Fraser’s Zeitdiagnose: Capitalism after the Financial Crisis. Redefining feminist scholarship: Nancy Fraser’s work celebrated in Feminism, Capitalism, and Critique: Essays in Honor of Nancy Fraser, ed. Banu Bargu and Chiara Bottici.

Theory from the ruins: The Frankfurt school argued that reason is dangerous, mass culture deadening, and the Enlightenment a disaster — were they right? Alex Sager interviews Amy Allen, author of The End of Progress: Decolonizing the Normative Foundations of Critical Theory. Positive freedom: Martin Jay reviews The Idea of Socialism: Towards a Renewal by Axel Honneth.