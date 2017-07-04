RonNell Andersen Jones (Utah) and Lisa Grow Sun (BYU): Enemy Construction and the Press. A brief history of “lugenpresse”: Used in World War I to attack enemy propaganda, the phrase “lying press” resurfaced under the Nazis and during the 2014 anti-immigrant movement in Germany is now staple of Trump’s rhetoric. CNN boss blames Trump for rising threats towards journalists, and says they are worse than people realise. Trump’s wrestling video absolutely promotes violence against journalists, and he doesn’t care. White House threats to Joe Scarborough may have violated three criminal laws. With Trump’s attack on the press, American democracy approaches a critical moment.

The Right’s new assault on the press is illogical and dangerous. Do Republicans hate the media more than Democrats fear Trump? Mainstream media has the Left in the friend zone. Why some inside the White House see Trump’s media feud as “winning”. Eat the press: GOP strategists want the news media to be their chew toy. A lack of courage: Why the Fourth Estate is rather intimidated by Trump. “Everything that’s happening that is bad is about to get worse”: Charlie Sykes on the rise of conservative media, bursting filter bubbles, and media safe spaces.

Is media coverage of Trump too negative? You’re asking the wrong question. Donald Trump and the rise of tribal epistemology: Journalism cannot be neutral toward a threat to the conditions that make it possible. The media should become a true opposition party: If the press can relinquish its self-regard and battle Trump with Watergate-era gusto, perhaps it might stand for something of value to Americans. Donald Trump is helping the very media organizations he despises: How the president’s war on the press has benefited some of the nation’s biggest news outlets.