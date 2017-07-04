From Breac: A Digital Journal of Irish Studies, where did the liberalism end and the conservatism begin? Aidan Beatty reviews Edmund Burke and the Conservative Logic of Empire by Daniel O’Neill. Eric Schliesser on two styles of conservatism; or is conservatism a philosophical tradition? Jon Baskin on the academic home of Trumpism: This little circle of SoCal Straussians became the intellectual hub of Trumpism. Why conservative intellectuals are pledging loyalty to General Trump: They believe liberalism is an enemy that must be destroyed at all costs. The Great Nope: A look at how conservatism has degraded in a very short period from representing the party of ideas to vulgar Breitbartism.

How conservatives awoke to the dangers of Sean Hannity. George Will comes to grips with conservatism’s “scowling primitives”. Nancy LeTourneau on what happens when you add projection to gaslighting: “They’re taking what we’ve all observed about Trump’s behavior and projecting it onto those who would hold him accountable”. The credo of modern conservatism: “They’re laughing at us”. Is the Right’s lack of empathy a pre-existing condition? This is normal: What most of the worst people in Donald Trump’s administration have in common is that they are Republicans — it is necessary for liberals, leftists, and Democrats to actually be clear on the fact that the Republican Party is responsible for Trump.

What is the future of conservatism? Samuel Goldman wonders. The future of American conservatism: Evan McMullin on the GOP, Trump, and what D.C. and Utah can learn from each other.