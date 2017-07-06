Andrew L. Whitehead (Clemson) and Christopher Scheitle (West Virginia): We the (Christian) People: Christianity and American Identity from 1996 to 2014. What politicians mean when they say the United States was founded as a Christian nation. A resolution condemning white supremacy causes chaos at the Southern Baptist Convention. The Southern Baptist blowup over white supremacy, explained: Racism is hard to condemn, apparently. Study: When it comes to detecting racial inequality, white Christians have a blind spot. What a unanimous Southern Baptist condemnation of the alt-Right says about evangelicals in America.

Staks Rosch interviews Frances FitzGerald, author of The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America (and more and more). Pew research: To understand the political power of evangelicals, we must look beyond the pulpits. Is the Religious Right to blame for Christianity’s decline? The movement is one of the most dramatic failures in American political history. Joshua Rothman reviews The Benedict Option: A Strategy for Christians in a Post-Christian Nation by Rod Dreher.

Indexing political theologies: Jake Meador on six Christianity and culture strategies. Culture wars as pagan counterrevolution: Steven Douglas Smith on how the progressive movement in the current culture wars can be understood as a kind of counterrevolution, or an attempt to overthrow the Christian Revolution by which Christianity triumphed over paganism in the Fourth Century. Religious liberals sat out of politics for 40 years — now they want in the game. Your rabbi is probably a Democrat, your Baptist pastor is probably a Republican, but your priest? Who knows.