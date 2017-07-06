Why is Trump causing chaos in Washington but not in the stock market? The stock market is weirdly calm — here’s a theory of why. There’s been a “stunning” shift in the US economy since Trump’s election. The economy President Trump loves looks a lot like the one candidate Trump hated. As voodoo economics collapses in Kansas, Trump takes it national. Remember those 1,100 jobs Trump saved in Indiana? They’re gone (and more). Donald Trump is a job killer: He campaigned as an economic savior — so why is the president handing out pink slips? Deconstructing the administrative state: Donald Trump promises that his deregulatory agenda will lead to a boom in jobs — the real effect will be the opposite.

Trump’s “small business” tax plan helps only the rich. Trump’s executive orders are the nail in the coffin of Trump’s economic populism: There’s no workers’ party here. John Cassidy on the real Trump agenda: Helping big business. Ben Bernanke explains what Donald Trump gets wrong on the economy. The simplest summary of White House economic policy to date is four words long: There is no policy. You can download Economics and Policy in the Age of Trump, ed. Chad Bown (2017).

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, who was initially bullish on Donald Trump’s ability to stimulate the economy, is growing increasingly concerned about the potential consequences of his presidency. Wall Street is wising up to Trump’s long con. CEOs to Trump: You’re failing. Donald Trump is reckless, erratic and incompetent, according to business leaders around the world.

The delusion that Trump is “good for business”: He’ll shred regulations, he may cut taxes, but more and more industries are realizing that the candidate they supported is very bad for their bottom line. Now is the time for business leaders to dump Trump — for the good of the country. A predictor with a perfect track record on the American economy is moving closer to signaling a recession. It’s time to plan an escape route, for you and your money, from Trumpland.