America, the diminished: Ezra Klein on what Trump has wrought. Nationalism makes for bad foreign policy: Ronald R. Krebs on what Trump gets wrong. “America first” is becoming America alone. U.S. image suffers as publics around world question Trump’s leadership. Trump creates a leadership vacuum on global affairs. The Trump administration might be exercising leadership after all, but not in the way that you think. France’s U.S. ambassador says Donald Trump is harming global stability. US declining role the biggest threat to global security, says ex-spy chief. The Trump Tower peace theory: Why Donald Trump’s real estate holdings abroad are so dangerous for Americans at home. The greatest threat facing the United States is its own president.

Trump wants a do-over in Europe — but the president’s upcoming trip offers ample opportunity for fresh trouble. Kara Fox on Trump’s long list of disagreements with G20 nations. At G-20 summit, it looks more and more like Trump against the world. EU-Japan deal sends anti-protectionist signal before G20. China sees opening left by Trump in Europe, and quietly steps in. How Europe could be the unexpected beneficiary of America’s fall from global grace.

The world looks past Donald Trump: Foreign policy, increasingly, is what is happening around the world while the United States is making other plans. We can’t afford a mentally unfit commander in chief: “People like Petraeus need to stop bullshitting us and themselves and get on board with making sure we’re prepared for what’s coming”. Where to go from here: Richard N. Haass on rebooting American foreign policy.