An international brotherhood of white grievance: Trump’s alt-Right speech in Poland redefined the West in nativist terms, eschewing democratic idealism in favor of “blood and soil” nationalism (and more). The racial and religious paranoia of Trump’s Warsaw speech: When the president says being Western is the essence of America’s identity, he’s in part defining America in opposition to some of its own people. Trump hands a victory to Polish nationalists: Historians and observers say the president’s decision to break with tradition by skipping a trip to Warsaw’s Holocaust memorial plays into the ruling party’s message. Marek Jan Chodakiewicz, a Polish historian accused of anti-Semitism, reportedly helped draft President Donald Trump’s speech in Warsaw and travelled to Poland as part of the presidential delegation.