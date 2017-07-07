Alberto Simpser (ITAM-CIE), Dan Slater (Chicago), and Jason Wittenberg (UC-Berkeley): Dead But Not Gone: Contemporary Legacies of Communism, Imperialism, and Authoritarianism. From Jacobin, one hundred years after the Russian Revolution, Vladimir Lenin's ideas on democracy, terrorism, and revolution still matter: Suzi Weissman interviews Tariq Ali, author of The Dilemmas of Lenin: Terrorism, War, Empire, Love, Revolution. Bhaskar Sunkara on how socialism’s future may be its past: Communism was a dead end, but we can reclaim socialism. 100 years after the Bolshevik revolution, communism hasn’t changed.

Alexander Fedorov (Rostov State): Soviet Film Critics About Soviet Cinema: From Censorship to Gorbachev’s Perestroika. An interview with Ajay Singh Chaudhary on Soviet life and politics. You can download Mediated Post-Soviet Nostalgia by Ekaterina Kalinina.