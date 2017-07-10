David Cabrelli (Edinburgh) and Rebecca Zahn (Strathclyde): Civic Republican Political Theory and Labour Law: A Sketch. Where despots rule: Chase Burghgrave interviews Elizabeth S. Anderson, author of Private Government: How Employers Rule Our Lives (and Why We Don’t Talk about it) (and more). The United States of Work: Employers exercise vast control over our lives, even when we’re not on the job — how did our bosses gain power that the government itself doesn’t hold? When companies prize investors above all, they’ll do anything to increase their stock price, and that’s not good for workers. The American pension crisis helps corporations maintain a precarious, easily exploitable workforce: Micah Uetricht interviews Mike McCarthy, author of Dismantling Solidarity: Capitalist Politics and American Pensions Since the New Deal. Signing away the right to get a new job: Noncompete clauses, once for top executives, are spreading across the labor landscape — making it tougher for Americans to get a raise (and more).