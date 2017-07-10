The remaking of Donald Trump: In the multicultural days of The Apprentice, he rose to a level of popularity with minorities that the GOP could only dream of — then he torched it all to prepare for a hard-right run at the presidency. Trump tries to claim presidential immunity against Apprentice sexual harassment lawsuit. Ever wonder how a lifelong urbanite can resent cities as much as Donald Trump does? First you have to understand ’70s and ’80s New York — how Gotham gave us Trump. All the president’s lawyers: Donald Trump’s life and career have been defined by his legal battles — but do the attorneys who guided him through the courtrooms of New York and New Jersey know how to navigate Washington?