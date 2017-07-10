The war on climate change

“Coal is dead” and oil faces “peak demand”, says world’s largest investment group. Once and for all: Obama didn’t crush US coal, and Trump can’t save it. Coal CEO admits that “clean coal” is a myth: Coal baron says carbon capture and storage “does not work” and “is just cover for the politicians”. We’re a cheap battery away from phasing out fossil fuels. New nuclear energy technology has come a long way — but can we get over our fears? Utilities fighting against rooftop solar are only hastening their own doom. Solar’s rise lifted these blue-collar workers — now they’re worried about Trump.

Ernest Moniz, Obama’s Energy Secretary, defends his legacy against Trump. The end goal of Trump’s war on science: EPA head Scott Pruitt wants to undo Obama’s environmental legacy — this is his smokescreen. Counseled by industry, not staff, E.P.A. chief is off to a blazing start. New email and meeting records show Scott Pruitt is tight with the fossil fuel industry. Trump and Pruitt are the biggest threat to the EPA in its 47 years of existence. Donald Trump is handing the federal government over to fossil fuel interests. Meet the fossil fuel all-stars Trump has appointed to his administration.

Climate-change deniers aren’t tired of winning yet: Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement came as a huge relief to them — now they’re setting their sights on bigger prizes. Doubts about the science are being replaced by doubts about the motives of scientists and their political supporters — once this kind of cynicism takes hold, is there any hope for the truth? Yeah, the weather has been weird: People already care about climate change — the trick is getting them to realize it. Millennials have never lived through a colder than average month — and never will.

Challenging Trump, Gov. Brown plans world “climate action summit” in SF. Blue America reaches out to the world, ignoring Trump: States and cities are forming a kind of parallel national government around climate change. The new nation-states: How Trump’s rejection of the Paris accord is reshaping the political landscape. Experts have a plan to beat climate change even if Donald Trump won’t help. Grass roots activists won the war on smoking — can they win the war on climate change?

The uninhabitable Earth: Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us — what climate change could wreak, sooner than you think.