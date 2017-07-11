What no collusion looks like: Here are some recent revelations that, to hear Trumpworld tell it, amount to next to nothing. What happens if the election was a fraud? The constitution doesn’t say. “Right now, there are more Russians involved in this story than there are in War and Peace”: What do the Russians “have” on the Trump family? Donald Trump Jr. is an idiot of towering proportions. Donald Trump Jr. is digging himself a deep legal hole (and more). Open door to Moscow? Bob Bauer on new facts in the potential criminal case of Trump campaign coordination with Russia. They’ve been lying about Russian hacking: Donald Jr. reportedly got an email saying Moscow wanted to hurt Hillary; that means he learned what it took American spies months to figure out — Putin wanted Trump.

The stories on Don Jr.’s Russia meeting are a “bat signal” for Trump’s base. Lindsay Maizland asked Trump voters in Michigan about the Russia investigation — they said it’s fake news. State election officials worry about 2018 election security.