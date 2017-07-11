White nationalism’s new clothes: Hannah Gais on dressing down the so-called “alt-Right”. The alt-Right disagrees that these statues are alt-white. The alt-Right branding war has torn the movement in two. I see a darkness: David Alm on Richard Spencer. How the alt-Right is using sex and camp to attract gay men to fascism. Frauds and fascists: Expose today’s white supremacists by explaining who they really are. In extremist circles, there appears to be a bump of interest in Timothy James McVeigh. Here’s the real history behind Arizona’s Confederate monuments. The Ku Klux Klan was dead — the first Hollywood blockbuster revived it. Final fantasy: James Duesterberg on neoreactionary politics and the liberal imagination.