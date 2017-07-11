From Recode, how Apple’s iPhone changed the world: 10 years in 10 charts. A sociology of the smartphone: Smartphones have altered the texture of everyday life, digesting many longstanding spaces and rituals, and transforming others beyond recognition. The disappearing computer: Tech was once always in your way — soon, it will be almost invisible. What we get wrong about technology: Forget flying cars or humanoid robots, the most disruptive inventions are often cheap, simple and easy to overlook. What new technologies carry the biggest risks? Without a “world government” technology will destroy us, says Stephen Hawking. How a fringe philosophy predicted the future we live in: Is accelerationism a dangerous idea or does it speak to our troubled times? Ian Bogost on why nothing works anymore: Technology has its own purposes.