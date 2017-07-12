New details emerge on Moscow real estate deal that led to the Trump-Kremlin alliance. The Trump-Russia conspiracy is now very simple: You don’t even have to connect dots. Natalia Veselnitskaya, lawyer who met Trump Jr., seen as fearsome Moscow insider. Inside the semi-secret life of Rob Goldstone, the playboy who could bring down Trump. Donald Trump Jr.’s emails sound like the Steele dossier. The media is not asking the right questions on Trump Jr. Legal experts say Donald Trump Jr has just confessed to a federal crime. Trump Jr. delivers “smoking gun” to Mueller. Top Intel Dem warns Trump Jr.: We have more intel than what public knows. Whatever Trump Jr. did, it’s not treason. Will Trump take revenge on the Justice Department? With his son in the crosshairs of federal investigators, you can bet on it.
Trump aides freaking out over Don Jr.’s Russia email: The “sum of all fears”. Here’s how the pro-Trump media is handling the Don Jr. emails: "There’s no evidence they colluded at all”. The worst spin about Donald Trump Jr.’s emails. Tested by the many chapters of the Russia story, Republicans stand by Trump. All the times Trump mocked the idea of Russia collusion on Twitter. Trump campaign colluded — the only question now is how much. Donald Trump’s fishy behavior on Russia is bigger than possible email collusion. Imagine if the Clintons had done what the Trumps did on Russia. The White House picked the worst week ever to lobby for weaker sanctions on Russia. The whole Trump team has been subject to blackmail. The latest revelation won’t end Trump’s presidency — only Paul Ryan can. The Trump administration isn’t a farce — it’s a tragedy.