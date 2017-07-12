Stephen Barnard (St. Lawrence): The Journalistic Field in a Time of Mediatization. Glenn Kessler on journalism in the age of the Internet. The platform press: Emily Bell and Taylor Owen on how Silicon Valley reengineered journalism. How Facebook and Google could disrupt the subscription model for news. Innovation gone bad: The best of the worst ideas in media experimentation. How Mark Zuckerberg could really fix journalism. There are only a few possibilities for the future of news. Post-industrial fog: Brian Creech and Anthony M Nadler on reconsidering innovation in visions of journalism’s future.

Can journalists live without Twitter? As the social-media platform’s struggles continue, we asked reporters and editors to imagine a world free of 140-character limits — they responded with equal parts horror and wonderment. Why have a public editor when Twitter will do it for free? Ben Smith interviews Margaret Sullivan on the New York Times. Amy Webb on why news organizations should buy Twitter.