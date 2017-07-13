Amy L. Moore (Belmont): Even When You Win, You Lose: Trump’s Executive Order and the Depressing State of Procedural Due Process in the Context of Immigration. Kari E. Hong (BC): The Costs of Trumped-Up Immigration Enforcement Measures. Sheriffs are enthusiastic about enforcing U.S. immigration law — that makes a big difference. ICE agents are out of control — and they are only getting worse. ICE immigration arrests of noncriminals double under Trump. ICE officers told to take action against all undocumented immigrants encountered while on duty. Trump’s administration is a horrifying success — at terrorizing immigrants.

Oscar Millan was about to pick up his newborn son after surgery when he was arrested by ICE. “What if I’m not there?”: Deportation threat has undocumented immigrants seeking guardians for U.S.-born children. Tina Vasquez on family separation, a natural byproduct of the U.S. immigration system. Trump’s anti-immigrant policies are scaring eligible families away from the safety net. Can America’s farms survive the threat of deportations? In upstate New York, both workers and the farmers who employ them fear more aggressive immigration enforcement. The other border: Immigrants eye Canada as US deportation fears grow.

The Pentagon promised citizenship to immigrants who served — now it might help deport them. The US is deporting Iraqi Christians, and their families say it’s a death sentence.