Sean F. Ennis, Pedro Gonzaga, and Chris Pike (OECD): Inequality: A Hidden Cost of Market Power. Why are economists giving Piketty the cold shoulder? Diane Coyle reviews After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality, ed. Heather Boushey and J. Bradford DeLong (and more). Now just five men own almost as much wealth as half the world’s population: The super-rich are absconding with our wealth, and the plague of inequality continues to grow. Ignatius Barnardt on inequality through the ages. History suggests there is a way to lower inequality — but you’re not going to like it: Ana Swanson interviews Walter Scheidel, author of The Great Leveler: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the Twenty-First Century (and more).