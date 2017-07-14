Too many Americans still don’t see black history as their own. Refuge for fugitives: We can learn from the surprising coalition of people who sheltered and rescued escaped slaves. Totalitarianism, at home and abroad: Andrew Lanham reviews Race and the Totalitarian Century: Geopolitics in the Black Literary Imagination by Vaughn Rasberry. From Syndicate, a symposium on The New Abolition: W. E. B. Du Bois and the Black Social Gospel by Gary Dorrien. Judith Weisenfeld on her book New World A-Coming: Black Religion and Racial Identity during the Great Migration. Top adviser to Richard Nixon admitted that “War on Drugs” was policy tool to go after anti-war protesters and “black people”.

Westenley Alcenat on the racial fault lines of American history in Trump’s America. Scott Remer on American history in the age of Trump: “To put it bluntly: American history is horrific”. The making of a non-patriot: American exceptionalism is at best an innocent mistake that uninformed patriotism makes difficult to surrender. Erik Loomis summarizes American history in 140 characters.