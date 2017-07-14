Tim Morton (Rice): Frankenstein and Ecocriticism. Can science fiction save the Earth? Dan Bloom hopes “cli-fi” will sway non-believers. To curb global warming, science fiction may become fact. Why won’t novelists reckon with climate change? Siddhartha Deb wonders. Peter Ross interviews Paul Kingsworth on writing at the end of the world. Andrew M. Bauer (Stanford): Questioning the Anthropocene and Its Silences: Socioenvironmental History and the Climate Crisis. You can download Whose Anthropocene? Revisiting Dipesh Chakrabarty’s “Four Theses”, ed. Robert Emmett and Thomas Lekan.