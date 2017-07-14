From Feminist Philosophy Quarterly, a symposium on Catharine A. MacKinnon’s Toward a Feminist Theory of the State, Twenty-Five Years Later, including Response to Five Philosophers: Toward a Feminist Theory of the State Some Decades Later by Catharine A. MacKinnon. Pope Francis allies accuse Trump White House of “apocalyptic geopolitics”: Article vetted by the Vatican offers scathing critique of Steve Bannon, who is Catholic, the Trump White House and “evangelical fundamentalism” in the US. Cyberwarfare has taken a new turn — yes, it’s time to worry. Pepe Lives: Creator of frog hijacked by trolls intends to “resurrect” character. Pepe the Frog’s creator can’t save him from the alt-Right, but he keeps trying anyway.

Ivanka Inc.: The first daughter talks about improving the lives of working women, her father urges companies to “buy American” — but her fashion line’s practices collide with those principles and are out of step with industry trends. Clay Aiken: “Trump didn’t decide who got fired on Apprentice”.