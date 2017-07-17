Jorg Bibow (Skidmore): How Germany’s Anti-Keynesianism Has Brought Europe to Its Knees. The soul of the eurozone: Joshua Rahtz on the character, career and intellectual output of Europe’s most consequential politician, Germany’s finance minister Wolfgang Schauble. Germany has an arrogance problem: One country’s moral evangelism is the rest of the world’s intolerable smugness. Wolfgang Streeck reviews German Economic and Business History in the 19th and 20th Centuries by Werner Plumpe; The Seven Secrets of Germany: Economic Resilience in an Era of Global Turbulence by David Audretsch and Erik Lehmann; and Germany’s Role in the Euro Crisis: Berlin’s Quest for a More Perfect Monetary Union by Franz-Josef Meiers.

From The Economist, why Germany’s current-account surplus is bad for the world economy: The country saves too much and spends too little; the good and bad in Germany’s economic model are strongly linked; Germany fears Donald Trump will divide Europe; and Germany is not the new leader of the free world: Angela Merkel may sound tough on Donald Trump, but her country still depends on America. The world leader posing the biggest threat to global economy isn’t Trump. The forever chancellor: Angela Merkel was supposed to face a serious threat to her leadership this year — it turns out she knows Germans better than they know themselves. Europe desperately needs leadership — it should come from Berlin.