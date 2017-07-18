Samuel Arnold (TCU): Putting Liberty in its Place: Rawlsian Liberalism without the Liberalism. Guillermo Lariguet reviews Tolerance and Modern Liberalism: From Paradox to Aretaic Moral Ideal by Rene Gonzalez de la Vega. From the Niskanen Center, Michelle A. Schwarze on why liberalism needs resentment; and Andrew Sabl on liberalism beyond markets: “That some will find their advantage and their purpose through social institutions other than the market is both natural and completely legitimate”. Is liberalism in danger? Jacob T. Levy says that the collapse of trust in institutional norms is what’s responsible for a new era of Trump-style authoritarian, “closed-society” populist politics here in America and around the globe.