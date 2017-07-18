John H. Maurer reviews Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap? by Graham Allison (and more and more). Trump, North Korea and shifting alliances: Is this a new world disorder? Trump and Saudi Arabia against the world: This is a formula for disaster on a global scale. Is Trump launching a new world order? Michael T. Klare on the petro-powers vs. the greens. Embrace thugs, dictators and strongmen: Past presidents believed that American power should be used as a force for good in the world — not Donald Trump. Trump has no long-term foreign policy vision — here’s how that’s hurting America. David Rothkopf on how Bush, Obama and Trump ended Pax Americana.

The “global order” myth: Andrew Bacevich on teary-eyed nostalgia as cover for U.S. hegemony. America’s violent century: The last near-century of American dominance was extraordinarily violent — is it coming to an end? Forbidden questions: 24 key issues that neither the Washington elite nor the media consider worth their bother.