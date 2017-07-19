Jonathan Remy Nash (Emory), J. B. Ruhl (Vanderbilt), and James E. Salzman (UCSB): The Production Function of the Regulatory State: How Much Do Agency Budgets Matter? David B. Spence (Texas): The Effects of Partisan Polarization on the Bureaucracy. Christopher J. Walker (OSU): Modernizing the Administrative Procedure Act. Aaron Nielson (BYU): Sticky Regulations. John J. DiIulio on 10 questions and answers about America’s “Big Government”. Jennifer L. Mascott (Georgetown): Who are “Officers of the United States”? Trump badly lagging Obama, Bush, Clinton in political appointees. Trump-run agencies are ignoring our letters, lawmakers complain.

Karen Budd-Falen, the Bundy family’s lawyer, may be Trump’s pick to manage federal lands. House Republicans want to defund the Election Assistance Commission, an agency that ensures secure voting. EPA employees criticize efforts to reduce staffing ahead of House budget debate. Tillerson to shutter state department war crimes office: Critics charge top U.S. diplomat with giving the green light to perpetrators of mass atrocities. There is one federal agency that is still doing its job: Picking a fight with Trump, Richard Cordray and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are making it easier to sue banks. Presidential appointees decide our futures — we should be able to vote for them.

The handbook that can help Americans rig the government: We need an “Indivisible” guide for everything.