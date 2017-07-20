The seven circles of Donald Trump’s Russia inferno: We now know that the president wasn’t ignorant of his campaign’s contacts with Moscow’s intelligence agents — but, on a scale, how complicit was he? Rep. Dana Rohrabacher got direction from Moscow, took it back to D.C. Trump’s embrace of Russia making top advisers wary. What Congressional Republicans really think about Trump and Russia. Republicans will never turn on Trump over the Russia scandal. John A. Farrell, author of Richard Nixon: The Life, on the real parallel between Nixon and Trump: Backdoor pre-election contacts with a foreign power. Don’t compare Trump to Nixon — it’s unfair to Nixon.