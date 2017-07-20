Avigail Eisenberg (Victoria): Religion as Identity. Andrew Koppelman (Northwestern): How Could Religious Liberty Be a Human Right? Joseph William Singer (Harvard): Property and Sovereignty Imbricated: Why Religion Is Not an Excuse to Discriminate in Public Accommodations. Christopher C. Lund (Wayne State): Religion is Special Enough. Did the Supreme Court just crack the wall between church and state? The Supreme Court’s incredible privileging of religion: In obliging the state to directly aid Trinity Lutheran and other churches, the Court is allowing the religious Right to have their cake and eat it, too. “Mainline” churches are emptying — the political effects could be huge.