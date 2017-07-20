“After I lived in Norway, America felt backward. Here’s why”: Ann Jones on a crash course in social democracy. Tom Heberlein: “I’m an American living in Sweden. Here’s why I came to embrace the higher taxes”. Why rightwingers are desperate for Sweden to “fail”: Of course Sweden isn’t perfect, but those who love to portray it as teeming with terrorists and naive towards reality, are just cynical hypocrites. Sweden has created government by competent people who are representative of all walks of life; Sweden’s inclusive meritocracy suggests that electoral democracy can help us avoid the tension between representation and competence. Matt Bruenig on how small populations make it harder to do what Nordic countries do (and part 2 and part 3).

Lehman Sisters, or the third way to European social democracy: Wolfgang Streeck reviews Crisis by Sylvia Walby. You can download Social Democracy in Europe, ed. Pascal Delwit (2005).