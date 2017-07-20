Michelle D. Layser (Georgetown): How Federal Tax Law Rewards Segregation. A powerful, disturbing history of residential segregation in America: David Oshinsky reviews The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein (and more and more and more and more). Leah Boustan on the culprits behind white flight. Police forces are sending a message to black suburban residents: You’re not wanted. Trump party planner-turned-housing official gives segregation a thumbs up: If you can’t win an argument about federal housing policy, just wait for Trump to put a crony in charge of answering your letters.