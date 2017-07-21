A new interview reveals Trump’s ignorance to be surprisingly wide-ranging. Trump’s latest interview highlights four of his greatest flaws. No matter what the subject, the president finds someone to compare himself to — and in every comparison, he comes out the winner. This man has our nuclear codes. A consistent idea manages to poke through the delirious rambling: Trump repeatedly affirmed his conviction that the entire federal government ought to be operated for his personal benefit. Congress should reconsider giving the FBI Director independence from presidential control. From Lawfare, Benjamin Wittes on the president vs. federal law enforcement; and Bob Bauer on considering Trump’s legal position (and problems) after the New York Times interview. Here’s the chain reaction Trump could set off by trying to fire Mueller.

Trump aides, seeking leverage, investigate Mueller’s investigators. “Trump has asked about his ability to pardon aides, family members — and even himself”. We’re on the brink of an authoritarian crisis: If Trump fires Robert Mueller or pardons himself, Republicans won’t do a thing about it — and our democracy will be changed forever.