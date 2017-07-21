William J. Carney (Emory): The Background of Modern American Business Law. Daniel J.H. Greenwood (Hofstra): Neofeudalism: The Surprising Foundations of Corporate Constitutional Rights. Richard N. Langlois (UConn): The Corporation is Not a Nexus of Contracts: It’s an iPhone. Alan R. Palmiter (Wake Forest): Corporate Governance as Moral Psychology. Samuel W. Buell (Duke): The Responsibility Gap in Corporate Crime. Peter J. Henning (Wayne State): Why It Is Getting Harder to Prosecute Executives for Corporate Misconduct. Hao Jiang (Tulane): Freedom to Mislead: The Fictitious Freedom to Contract Around Fraud under Delaware Law. Robert Anderson (Pepperdine): The Delaware Trap: An Empirical Study of Incorporation Decisions. Charles M. Elson (Delaware): Why Delaware Must Retain its Corporate Dominance and Why it May Not.