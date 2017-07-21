Jay Fitzgerald on the long-run effects of immigration during the age of mass migration. The immigrants who made America: The long-run benefits of immigration can be large, can persist across time, and need not come at a high social cost. Why open borders are crucial for innovation. There’s no evidence that immigrants hurt any American workers. More immigration does not mean less economic freedom: Conservatives who claim that immigrants import anti-liberty attitudes are wrong. American prosperity depends on a nonwhite future: Without immigration, mostly of Hispanics and Asians, economic growth will falter. The case for immigration: Current policy could be improved, but American greatness depends on welcoming foreigners.